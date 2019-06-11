Thomas Oatway |Abortion Letter Writer Misinformed

Dick Cesaroni (Letters, June 6) expressed his opinion that abortion should only be permitted if pregnancy is due to rape or incest, or the life of the pregnant woman is in jeopardy. He argues further that abortion should never be funded by taxpayer funds, implying that this is a factual situation. The Hyde Amendment, which is a federal law enacted in 1976, and modified in 1993, restricts the use of federal funds for abortion under Medicaid, other than to save the life of the mother, or in cases of rape or incest. This letter writer is completely uninformed about the funding of abortions with taxpayer money.

Planned Parenthood, which he wants thrown out of business, cannot by law use federal funding for abortions other than the special cases approved by law. Planned Parenthood provides other medical reproductive services for women who have financial needs. Mr. Cesaroni is advocating against the reproductive health of women.

He further stated that “one state suggested that an abortion can be performed after the birth.” That is not medical practice in any state. Abortion after birth is a conspiracy theory, not medical practice.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia