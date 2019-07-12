Beach Boys tribute band to perform at Concerts in the Park

Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy an evening of classic rock during this year’s Concerts in the Park series?



Santa Claritans will have a chance to so on Saturday, July 13, at 7 p.m. with a free concert featuring the Surf City Allstars, a Beach Boys tribute band.



The event is scheduled at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.



The Surf City Allstars’ musical performances are often praised for their similarity to the Beach Boys, with many of the group’s members having either toured with the original band or received vocal training from them. The Beach Boys originated in Hawthorne, and their West Coast roots shine through their music. The Surf City Allstars carry on the Beach Boys’ legacy and will treat the Concerts in the Park crowd to hits like “Surfin’ U.SA.” and “Good Vibrations.”



Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as well as picnic at the park with snacks from the different food vendors that will be there.



For more information about Concerts in the Park, and to view the rest of this summer’s lineup, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts.

