Classes, theatre and music come to The MAIN in July

From puppet-making to comedy shows, the city of Santa Clarita released its July schedule for what’s coming to The MAIN.



Comedy Mashup returns to The MAIN, located at 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall, on Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m. The half stand-up comedy and half improv is set to feature Jason Cheny, who won The World Series of Comedy main event in Las Vegas, participated in the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival, appeared on “Laughs” on Fox and Hulu and was on “Laff Tracks” on TruTV. Also performing are Michael Evans, Willie Simon and show host Nolan Culver. Rounding out the show is hilarious improv from “Your Favorite Cast.” Tickets are $10 presale and $15 on the day of the show.



The Society Comedy Troupe is bringing an energetic team improv show on Saturday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Similar to the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” the performers ask for audience participation while creating improvised music, comedy and scenes. Grab your friends for an evening of laughs at this show that’s appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $15.



Returning this month is Acting Scene Study and Technique class, offered by acting teacher Stephen Whelan. Geared for individuals 16 and older, the class gives students the opportunity to read, analyze, memorize and perform a scene and monologue. Additionally, students will learn relaxation and warm-up techniques for the body, voice and mind. Classes occur on Monday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m., with the six-week session beginning July 8 and ending Aug. 12. Session enrollment is $120 per student.



Beginning July 9, The MAIN will be home to a children’s workshop with Puppet Master Steve Troop. The class combines the craft of puppet making with the skills of performing and none of the stage fright.

Children will design, cut and glue to create their puppet while learning acting and improv techniques to make a performance at the end of the course.

The class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, July 9 through Aug. 1, and is ideal for students ages 9 through 16. Session enrollment is $200 per student.



The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is set to bring a more modern envisioning of Moliere’s “Tartuffe” to The MAIN stage. Set against the backdrop of 1980s excess in Beverly Hills, this updated Tartuffe examines the evil that men can commit under the guise of religious fervor and the dangers that imperil those who would believe only what they choose to believe despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary. This comedy is part of the Summer Theatre Festival and will happen on July 19 at 8 p.m., July 20 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and July 21 and 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors.



Note by Note is a free music night delighting audiences with a variety of genres, including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental and western. This month, look out for soulful singer-songwriter, Rachel Mazer. The show is on Thursday, July 24, at 7 p.m., and is free to attend.

The Sidecar Music Series returns as Santa Clarita-based The Fahr West Sessions visits The MAIN stage for some classic rock and Americana music. The show is Friday, July 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds go directly to the theater.



After a month off, “Soundcheck” returns with the musical stylings of Dean Decay and a soon to be announced band. “Soundcheck” is the SCVTV Community Media Center’s newest music series that provides a platform for young musicians from the Santa Clarita Valley to show off their musical prowess with the performance of original songs. The show is Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for students with I.D.



Learn more about these classes and purchase tickets to shows by visiting AtTheMain.org/tickets.

