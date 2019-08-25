Exploring the options in ‘mommy makeovers’

Women frequently notice changes in their bodies after pregnancy. Although many things can be modified through diet and exercise, some new moms may benefit from a little extra help. In fact, an entire niche in health and wellness, The Mommy Makeover, helps women adjust to life post-pregnancy.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons defines a mommy makeover as a single-stage procedure that can rejuvenate areas of the body that change most during and after pregnancy, such as the breasts, abdomen, buttocks, genitalia and waist. Possible procedures in a mommy makeover include breast augmentation or lift, buttocks augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck or Coolsculpting®. The mommy makeover is designed to enhance areas of the body that may lose shape as women age or after childbirth, and to restore and enhance natural curves.

Pregnancy and childbirth can contribute to long-lasting physical issues. Sagging of skin and breasts and excessive abdominal fat are just some of the issues that women may face after giving birth.

ASPS statistics show a recent rise in mommy makeovers. Over the past decade, breast augmentations have increased by 39%, tummy tucks by 85% and breast lifts by 70%.

As mommy makeovers have become more popular, more and more professionals are offering them. However, for the safety of the patient, only board-certified plastic surgeons are formally trained in these procedures. It’s key for anyone considering a mommy makeover to do her research and carefully vet all professionals.

Here are some things women should know about mommy makeovers.

Procedures are unique for each woman and are customized based on individual goals.

The desired amount of restoration, placement of incisions and techniques used will dictate appearance and recovery time.

Mommy makeovers may occur in a single operation or at different appointments.

The cost of a mommy makeover varies depending on the procedures and where women live. Many plastic surgeons have financing options that can help make the costs of the procedures more manageable.

Because mommy makeovers are surgeries, other precautions and procedures are necessary. These include surgery pre-clearance, an examination of oneÕs health history, cessation of certain medications or smoking prior to the surgery, and other recommendations from the surgeon.

Recovery periods vary, but doctors will help patients through this time. According to Aristocrat Plastic Surgery & MedAesthetics, recovery may be six weeks or more depending on the procedures chosen. However, every measure to reduce recovery time and limit discomfort is made.

Mommy makeovers can be an option for women who want help reshaping their postnatal bodies. (MC)