New sports bar in Newhall to replace Persia Lounge and Restaurant

The newest sports bar to open on Main Street in Newhall is set to open Saturday where the former Persia Lounge and Restaurant once operated.



Lettermen’s Sports Bar, on 24328 Main St., will offer multiple seating areas to watch games from a set of 18 televisions spread across the locale, and with a food and drinks menu specifically designed for sports bar patrons.



“When I go to sports bars, I don’t really like big meals,” said owner Junior Albarran. “The menu will offer mostly appetizers like sandwiches, buffalo wings and loaded fries.”



The establishment will also have pool tables and a jukebox and a patio area, he added.



“We’re really excited to open tomorrow and hopefully it goes well,” said Albarran, a San Fernando Valley resident. “I was looking for a place to invest in, and this location came up. I met with the owner of Persia Lounge and it worked out. There’s no sports bar in the area, and I think it’ll be a great addition.”



Bobby Block/ The Signal

City officials said the space is “already approved for a restaurant use,” due to the previous tenant, according to Jason Crawford, planning, marketing and economic development manager with the city.



“Lettermen’s Sports Bar restaurant does not need any additional entitlements from the city in order to open,” he said. “The city issued a sign permit for the new restaurant along with a permit for a grand opening banner.”



Though subject to change, Lettermen’s schedule is expected to start as follows, according to the owner:



Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 or 2 a.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

After discontinuing its dine-in operations in late May, Persia Lounge and Restaurant owner and chef Homayoun Daryani said Friday that the now take-out delivery and catering business has been “really good. We have lots of customers and we’re pretty happy. Hopefully people will continue to support us.” He has since found a new facility in Newhall to continue services.