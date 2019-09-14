C. Norman Allen | Climate Change Hysteria a Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing

The other night on CNN, a true beacon of honest journalism, there was a town hall discussion put on by the top 10 Democratic candidates running for president that spanned seven hours.

It was chock full of all of their suggestions and policies they would enact as president of the U.S. on controlling climate change. They each had a plethora of ideas on how they would deal with the so-called “climate change crisis.”

What they were expounding on in reality was a supportive effort to reach the American public on buying into the Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal was unveiled earlier in the year by another astute congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as we all affectionately refer to her. This proposed agenda would have far-reaching proposals to “pull us out of the apocalyptic course the Earth is on” and how all life on our beloved planet will end in 12 years if something isn’t done immediately to save us!

The funny thing is that this expounding punditry is nothing new. This was talked about back in the 1970s when the hysteria was about going into another Ice Age, and then again in the late 1980s when the shift went to “global warming.”

And who can forget former Democratic candidate for president, Al Gore, who published the now-infamous debacle book of his, “An Inconvenient Truth,” wherein he warned in 2006 that we would all be under water in 10 years (2016) due to “global warming.”

The real purpose of all of this climate hysteria is to spread fear into our minds and hearts as an American public and to get us to all fall prey to the promises of a “better and secure life” by the benevolent graces of the government plan that each one of these stellar candidates would enact as president.

They promise to give everyone the gift of a guaranteed job, a “livable” income, a remodeled home to be energy-efficient, a ban of all fossil fuels and dangerous by-products; in short, a wonderful utopia for us all to live and prosper in.

The only problem is that they don’t make it clear what we have to give up; like our freedoms on everything!

The “Green New Deal” is actually a plan to have the government totally control our economy and our lives by telling us what we can and can’t do to remain “energy safe and efficient.”

They will control how we travel, what jobs we have, the food we can eat, and nearly anything that relates to what we are used to now. This may sound silly but with enough scare tactics they get a lot of people to buy into the need for change and for us to turn over our lives to the government.

That, and of course the never-ending taking of our tax dollars. Most of these proposals made by each of the Democratic candidates on this seven-hour bore-a-thon on CNN (again, a wonderful beacon of truth!) would run into the multi-TRILLIONS of dollars.

Today our national budget is about $4 trillion, so where is the extra $12 trillion per year that some propose supposed to come from?

You guessed it; the American public! Corporations won’t pay that kind of tax; they will close shop or lay off so many people that our economy will go into a deep depression, one that we may not be able to recover from.

This kind of thinking will send us into an “economic ice age” if enacted.

The real truth is that we are not in a climate change crisis. Things have gotten better for our environment in the last 30 years with cleaner air and water and less emissions due to already properly implemented regulations. We are having the best lifestyle and economic growth in this country in decades and we should not want to see it shut down.

If we lose our oil and fossil fuel production then places like Russia will control more of the market and we will be the losers in the end.

We, as an American public, should not allow ourselves to be fooled by false promises that seem good on paper or sound good as a vocal idea, but must think of the overall cost in tax dollars and lost freedoms we would have to endure under this preposterous notion.

We can’t let something like this sneak into our lives like a wolf in sheep’s clothing!

C. Norman Allen is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among several local Republicans.