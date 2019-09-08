Calendar of Events: September 8, 2019 to September 21, 2019

ONGOING

FF Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to noonThe Santa Clarita Certified Farmers’ Market offers locals a Sunday breakfast prepared onsite from one of the market’s several food vendors or try some of our wonderful artisan bakery products. Open year round, rain or shine. College of the Canyons, Parking Lot 5, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: vccfarmersmarkets.com/santa-clarita

Mondays, 6 p.m.Come learn to dancein a fun and welcoming environment. You’ll have the chance to meet new people and enjoy Latin music and dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m., salsa lessons at 8 p.m. and social dancing at 9 p.m.Tickets are available at the door, $10, $5 before 10 p.m. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Ste. 1351 Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Wednesdays, 6-10 p.m.Come to bike night at Route 66 Classic Grill.Attendees can enjoy live music, raffle prizes, barbecue and drink specials.Route 66 Classic Grill 18730 Soledad Canyon Road., Canyon Country. Info: route66classicgrill.com/bike-night-route-66.php

FF Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m.Stroll, shop and enjoy the sounds of Northpark Village Square on Thursday evenings from Sept. 12 through Nov. 21 for theAutumn Nights Music Series. Great shops, restaurants and free concerts full of family friendly musicto ease into those relaxing autumn evenings. 27756 McBean Parkway, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2415899645364304/?event_time_id=2415899655364303

Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to The Canyon for a night ofline dancing lessons and county music presented byBorderline Bar & Grill.Guests 18 years old and older will be permitted, no parents or guardians needed to enter. Show a valid identification upon entry. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita

FF Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonalfruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses and prepared foods. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market

FF Second Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m. Dance to the beat, play an instrument, and experience somethingunexpected with JAM Sessions, fun, interactive music and dance events hosted in conjunction with the Ford Theatre Foundation. The evening integrates live dance instruction from professional instructors with live band performances. Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St,, Santa Clarita. Info: http://thursdaysatnewhall.com/jamsessions/

Third Sunday of the month, 1-4 p.m. The Open Book offers free tarot readings.Ask up to 3 questions and get in-depth answers. This is a first-come, first-served basis, space is limited. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 255-1400, [email protected]

FF Third Friday of the month, 7-9 p.m. Calling all performers and artists! Now is your time to get yourself out there at The Open Book’s Open Mic and Art Bazaar. Sign up as a performer, sign up as an artist to display your work, or both! Performers may sign up for 15 minute time slots and artists may sign up for display space. All works must be original and family friendly. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/282386709378434/?event_time_id=282386726045099

Third Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Come to an open houseat the Hart Museum.Rather than tours scheduled throughout the day, you are free to explore the museum as it suits your needs. We will focus on film (silents, westerns, early talkies), we will be engaging our guests additionally by offeringpop up chats, displays and hands-on activitiesrelated to the subject of the day. William S. Hart Museum, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita. Info: hartmuseum.org/experience-hart

EVENTS BY DATE

Sunday, Sept. 8, noon to 2 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to its Film Series presents “Latter Day Jew.” Comedian H. Alan Scott, Director Aliza Rosenand Producer Todd Shotz will be at the screening for a Q&A following the film. The cost is $5. Contact (661) 254-2411 to RSVP. The screening will take place at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

Sunday, Sept. 8, 2-5 p.m., The Sierra Hillbillies are hosting a 52nd anniversary dance: Casual attire is always welcome! Door prizes, good food, raffles and surprises. Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6-7:30 p.m.Have you and your child discussed vaping and other pressuresthey face each day? To help educate the community on teen issues, the City of Santa Clarita will hold its annual Parent Resource Symposium. Get facts from experts about the consequences of vaping and meet representatives from resources around the City that can keep your student involved in the community and away from illegal substances. City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd #120, Valencia. Info: dfyinscv.com/prs

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6:30-7:15 p.m.Join the Knights and the greater SKT and SCV community for our annual 9/11 Memorial Prayer Service and Flag Retirement. The annual service includes words of remembrance of those who lost and those who gave their livesin the attacks on our nation on Sept. 11, 2001, a prayer serviceled by Deacon Terry Irwin, a retirement of the flagthat has flown on the 9/11 Memorial on campus and a proper ceremonial flag disposal lead by local Boy & Girl Scouts.

Friday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to noon. SCV Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a Drug Take Back Day. Turn in your unused, unwanted or expired medications, no questions asked. Deputies will be outside our station to take your medication for safe disposal. You can turn in the medications in their original containers or in sealed clear ziplock bags. Pet medications also accepted. No liquids or sharps. 23740 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2393969914258095/

Friday Sept. 13, 5:45-8:45 p.m. Lunafestis made by, for and about women. Since 2000, Lunafest hasshowcased the work of talented women directors from all over the world.Discover the ground-breaking women from prior seasons, along with the ones who are changing the industry with this year’s lineup. Films featured are not rated but we suggest age 13 and up for this season’s lineup. Total program running time is 85 minutes. $30. Canyon Theater Guild, 24242 Main Street, Parkway Newhall. Info: scvzonta.org/lunafest

Friday, Sept. 13, 6-10:30 p.m.Have you always wanted to experience drag queen bingo, and didn’t get a chance last time they were here? Drag Queen Bingo is coming again to American Legion Post 507. Join us for a fabulous evening offun and laughter, prizes,and more that will help us raise money to help support our great veterans and active duty personnel! American Legion Post 507, 24527 Spruce Street, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/195562184694740/

Friday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Join The OUTreach Center at OUT on the Mountain, theprivate, LGBT+ party at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Seasons passes don’t work for this special event, but you can get discount tickets through our link. By getting your ticket through us, you save $18 and get free parking, plus The OUTreach Center gets a donation from OUT on the Mountain. 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: outonthemountain.com

Friday, Sept 13, 9 p.m. to midnightJoin Glowhouse Gaming for a loaded evening of dancing in a neon and glowpaint clubhouseas ourlive DJtakes you on a curated tour of various music genres. Each hour of the event will feature a different genre of music. We will feature a gaming floor with various systems.Must be 18 and older with valid ID. $10. 25061 Avenue Stanford no. 40, Santa Clarita. Info: glowhousegaming.com

Saturday, Sept. 14, noon to 2 p.m.Come to a book signing withlocal author Greg Hayes. He will sign his books“The Kennedys of Hoboken” and “Camps with Coach Wooden.” The Open Book, 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/373915819936428/

Saturday, Sept. 14, 3-5 p.m.Students in middle school and high schoolare invited to join Explorers at Gilchrist Farm for acareer exploring open house.Exploring provides exciting exciting hands-on activities andone-on-one mentorship opportunitiesto help you discover what career pathyou would like to pursue post high school. Gilchrist Farm, 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/351183828929596/

Saturday Sept. 14, 5-10 p.m.Let’s come together to enjoy an evening of art, film, and funat the Canyon Theatre Guild. Join us on the patio for a special happy hour and to mingle with artistswho have generously donated their art so that money raised at our auction will go to support our organization. Then join the action as we auction off their professional pieces of art. We will have a special guest speaker to introduce the Oscar award-winning film “BlacKkKlansman.” $20. Canyon Theater Guild, 24242 Main Street, Parkway Newhall. Info: secure.actblue.com/donate/daapresents

Monday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.Freelance illustrator Kevin Davidson will demonstrate watercolor on Yupoat the meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free and open to the public. Come early, standing room only by 6:30 pm. Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: santaclaritaartists.org/events.html

Thursday, Sept. 19, 7-10 p.m.Ahoy matey! It’s time to celebrate Davy Jones style on National Speak Like a Pirate Day. Walk the plank at the Pirates of Santa Clarita SENSES block party. Leave your flask at home because we will have an on-street barhosted by Eighth & Rail. Market Street and Main Street, Santa Clarita. Info: /thursdaysatnewhall.com/senses/

Friday, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.Come to the second annual feedSCV Chef Auction where you will have the opportunity to bid on one of a kind experiences with your favorite local chefs, restaurateurs, and sommeliers! Sponsorships are available and silent auction items are being accepted. Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Rd, Valencia.Info: [email protected], scvchefauction.org

FF Saturday, Sept. 21, noon to 4 p.m.Looking for something free and fun for the whole family? Look no further! Join the Child & Family Center for our third annual Trike Derby sponsored by Valencia BMW! Cheer on teams dressed in silly costumes as they zoom around on tricycles while enjoying delicious food from food trucks while sipping on craft beers. There will be arts and crafts for the kids as well as a bounce house and dunk tank. Wolf Creek Brewery, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: childfamilycenter.org/events

Saturday, Sept. 21, noon to 10 p.m.Come out to Pocock Brewing Company’s Pococktoberfest 2019forlive musicall day long with The Darryls, Carlos Lopez, and We Are Wasted and an expanded beer garden. There will be food from Mad Scientist BBQ, a special German menu from Tomski Sausage and fresh baked preztels Little’s Loaves and Boole’s.Free admission. 24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita. Info: pocockbrewing.com/welcome

FF Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-9 p.m.Join the 6th annual Be The Light 5K Night Run/Walk to shine a light for youths in recovery and support A Light of Hope charity. Bring your best night outfit, decked out with lights and colorful glow bandsto shine your brightest in Santa Clarita’s premiere night run/walk. West Creek County Park, 24247 Village Circle, Santa Clarita. Info: bethelight5k.com

Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-7 p.m.Author Richard Tarlow will sign his book “Murder and the Marine” at the Open Book. Richard will regale with fascinating, real life details from the gripping murder trial that underpins his novel. And per usual, he’ll delightin penning personalized notes on each book that he signs. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/1433830516758743/