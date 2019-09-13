Golden Valley football scores 28 unanswered to beat Rio Mesa

Bryanna Winner

For The Signal

The Golden Valley Grizzlies had a slow start but were able to pull out the 28-13 win over the Rio Mesa Spartans.

By the end of the first quarter, the Grizzlies were down 13-0 but were able to score their first touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter to bring the score to 13-7 in the Spartans favor by the end of the first half.

Golden Valley was able to turn it around in the second half as they scored three touchdowns and held Rio Mesa from scoring the rest of the game.

“We played a sloppy first half and I told them to forget about it,” said Golden Valley head coach Dan Kelley. “I told them to play the second half like it was a brand new football game and we did that.”

Senior wide receiver Johnathan Kaelin scored two of the Grizzlies four touchdowns in the game. Junior wide receiver Noah Thompson and senior running back Christopher Alcantar scored the other two.

“We need to close the gaps with the mistakes we’re making. We need to close that gap and try to play a perfect football game, we haven’t played a perfect game yet this year,” Kelley said. “We played a great second half tonight, but we need to play four quarters all the way through.”

The 3-0 Grizzlies will travel to Chatsworth High School to take on the 2-1 Chancellors on Sept. 20.