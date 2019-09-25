Homelessness doc ‘The Advocates’ to screen at The Centre

Santa Clarita residents are invited to participate in a panel discussion exploring solutions to address homelessness in Los Angeles County, following a documentary screening of “The Advocates” at The Centre on Wednesday.

The free event, hosted by nonprofit United Way of Greater Los Angeles, will provide information on how local residents can advocate for affordable and supportive housing in Santa Clarita. Attendees will also have a chance to partake in a virtual reality tour of supportive housing.

“The Advocates” captures the history and causes of the county’s homeless crisis, including “interviews from service providers, people experiencing homelessness, elected officials, and local community members, the film paints a holistic picture of the present state of homelessness in Los Angeles County and the solutions at work,” according to an event news release.

The screening is part of a series of localized film screenings shown across the county by United Way L.A. and Everyone In, a campaign focused on ending homelessness in the county.

The event will take place at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, from 6 to 9 p.m., on Sept. 25. The panel, which is scheduled to begin after the film screening, will include speakers Laura Seamands, housing benefits specialist with Mental Health America-Military Resource Center; Ramona Casupang, L.A. County Department of Mental Health; Remi Kessler, producer/director of the documentary and Everyone In organizers.

For more information, visit UnitedWayLA.org or EveryoneInLA.org.