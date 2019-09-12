Lois Eisenberg | Never Forget

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, is the 18th anniversary of 9/11, which occurred on a Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.

A most horrific day in U.S. history, when 2,977 people lost their lives.

The first horrific tragedy happened at 8:46 a.m. (EST), which was the North Twin Tower.

The second horrific tragedy happened at 9:03 a.m. (EST).

The third horrific tragedy was at 9:37 a.m. (EST), hitting the Pentagon.

The fourth horrific tragedy happened at 10:03 a.m. (EST), which was flight 93, a United Airlines plane, which crashed in an empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

At this time it was “evident that the U.S. was undergoing a series of deadly terrorist attacks.”

These attacks led to the Afghanistan war fighting terrorism, which has been the longest war in U.S. history, 18 years and counting.

To all Americans, this “day in infamy” should not be forgotten, and we should rise up to say “never again.”

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia