Saugus football downs Royal

Bryanna Winner

For The Signal

After the Thousand Oaks Lancers scored a touchdown at the beginning of the game, Saugus football came out of the gate strong and never looked back. The Centurions defeated the Lancers 50-10.



Junior quarterback Colton FitzGerald finished with two quarterback sneaks for scores, one in the second quarter and one in the third.



Senior wide receiver Azariah Beaugard had the longest receiving touchdown of the night with a 61-yarder from FitzGerald in the first quarter, followed by seniors Josh Bond and Cade Gallagher with 49 and 31-yard touchdowns in the second half, respectively.



Senior running back Cameron Warr had a three-yard running touchdown in the first and junior running back Julian Bornn had a 12-yard touchdown in the second.



The Centurions got their final score of the game by forcing a safety to put them up by 40 points.



The 3-1 Centurions will face the 2-1 St. Francis Golden Knights on Sept. 20 at College of the Canyons.

