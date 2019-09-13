Trinity football travels to Las Vegas for matchup with Calvary Chapel Christian

For the second year in a row, the Trinity Classical Academy football team faces an out-of-state team from Las Vegas in a matchup against Calvary Chapel Christian at 7 p.m.

Blowing out the Lions 46-0 at Fillmore High School last year, the Knights are confident that the result will be the same with the amount of talent and skill players that return from last year’s team.

In two games played, Trinity’s senior quarterback Rick Roberts has already amassed 699 yards and 10 passing touchdowns and has also rushed one in.

Roberts has a plethora of receivers out wide with sophomore AJ Horning leading the group with 14 receptions for 321 yards and six touchdown catches. Senior Kyle Fields has caught nine balls for 228 yards and four scores and sophomore Lucas Mendoza has six catches for 150 yards and two scores.

“Rick is having a phenomenal year, I think he is averaging about 350 yards passing per game,” said Trinity head coach Les Robinson. “Our wide receivers are doing very well.”

On the other hand, the Knights have been lackluster in the rushing attack as they have rushed the ball 21 times between eight different ball carriers for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the two wins this year.

Calvary Chapel Christian is coming off two losses to Sports Leadership & Management High School at home, and on the road to Western High School to begin the season and have yet to score a point in either contest.

Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Christian.

