Bob Comer | Give Developer a Break

Re: letters to the editor, Nancy Oliver, Sept. 24.

Give FivePoint (previously The Newhall Land and Farming Co.) a break! There wouldn’t be a Newhall Ranch or even Valencia if it wasn’t for government. L.A. County came down on Newhall Land in the 1950s with zoning changes.

It went from agricultural/ranching to commercial /residential. The landowner had to develop to pay the tax increases.

I would prefer no growth, too, but do realize that FivePoint may provide us another Valencia and not a mess of ugly neighborhoods.

Bob Comer

Valencia