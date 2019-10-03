James Schramm | Walking to End Alzheimer’s

As chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s, I volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter to raise awareness and funds to end this horrible disease. I do it in honor of my grandmother, Janice Schramm, who fought Alzheimer’s for over eight years.

The disease not only took a toll on my grandmother but also my grandfather and the entire family. It was an experience that I wouldn’t wish upon anyone. I can still remember the amount of time, money, physical energy and emotional energy that was expended to try and make her life as peaceful and comfortable as possible.

Because of this experience, I understand the enormous burden that dementia has on our families here in California. That’s why we need Congress to do their part in the fight against Alzheimer’s, too.

I am proud to say that my local Rep. Katie Hill is helping advance legislation to support those touched by Alzheimer’s and related dementia. Congresswoman Hill recently agreed to cosponsor the Improving Hope for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R. 1873) and the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act (H.R. 1903). The bills improve access to dementia care planning information at any age or stage of the disease and supportive services for younger adults with dementia, respectively.

Trust me, families and care partners can use all of the support they can get!

At the Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Bridgeport Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., we will walk to support all those facing Alzheimer’s disease. We will also learn about resources available in our local community, all while raising critical funds for research, care and support.

We hope that Congresswoman Hill will be there, too, so we can thank her in person.

James Schramm

Valencia