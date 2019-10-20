Message from the City Manager

This is one of the most exciting times for our City Council and City staff, as we prepare to come together with the community and share all of the hard work that has been completed in the past year. We do this each fall at our annual State of the City luncheon.

This year’s event is on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Guests will get a behind-the-scenes look at everything filming in our City, with the theme – Lights, Camera, Santa Clarita! In the 2018-19 fiscal yea,r the Santa Clarita Film Office recorded 526 film permits and 1,380 film days, which generated an estimated $33.4 million in economic benefit to the local community.

This is the sixth consecutive fiscal year the Film Office has recorded more than 500 permits and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming alone. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from productions filming on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit. Not only do these local productions enhance our economy – they also provide jobs to our residents. In fact, some 6,000 Santa Clarita residents are employed by the entertainment industry.

Santa Clarita is in the 30-mile zone, also known as the TMZ. It is more economically feasible for productions to be located within the TMZ, making Santa Clarita an attractive place to film.

This all adds up to some of the most popular productions of the big- and small-screen filming right here in Santa Clarita. Television productions for the last fiscal year include “Bless This Mess,” “Holey Moley,” “Mayans MC,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.” and “Pearson.” While some of the blockbuster films include “Ad Astra,” “Badland,” “Call of the Wild,” “Deadwood: The Movie,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and more.

At the State of the City luncheon, you will take a tour through Santa Clarita’s rich film history, while also hearing about the latest City projects, programs and initiatives. Our City Council will share video updates of everything from progress on the new Canyon Country Community Center and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, to the latest pieces of public art and additions to our Open Space.

Guests will enjoy lunch, entertainment and a commemorative gift. Tickets are still available for this year’s luncheon. Please visit santa-clarita.com for more information. We look forward to sharing with you all of the work that has been done to improve upon the already high quality of life we all enjoy here in Santa Clarita.