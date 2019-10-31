Smith invites constituents to join her in a hike and conversation

Residents of the 38th Assembly District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, can join Assemblywoman Christy Smith on a hike for a chance to engage in conversation about local issues and legislation.

The hike, hosted with the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter, SCV Group, is set to follow the Oak of the Golden Dream trail, which is ADA-compliant and continues on the hillside for those who are interested in attending.

“Here in the 38th Assembly District, we are so lucky to have so many green and open spaces,” Smith said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting with our neighbors to talk about how to preserve and protect our state parks and share with everybody our environmental legislative successes in Sacramento this year on our hike.”

The event is scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road. The event may be canceled in the event of a fire or weather conditions, Smith’s office said.