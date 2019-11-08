Playoffs begin tonight for five SCV football teams

By Bryanna Winner

For The Signal

Five teams begin their roads towards their respective CIF championships this weekend with four of the five starting the postseason at home: Valencia, Hart, West Ranch and Trinity Classical Academy. Canyon starts its journey on the road.

Division 2: San Clemente at Valencia

Valencia hosts on the San Clemente tonight at Valencia High for the first round.

The Tritons (8-2) finished the regular season second behind undefeated Mission Viejo in the South Coast League. In the league finale, San Clemente fell to Mission Viejo 38-6 as they scored their only points in the first half.

San Clemente’s passing game is led by senior quarterback Nick Billoups, who has completed 65-of-105 passes for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Billoups is a quarterback who isn’t afraid to run as he has 61 carries for 369 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Junior running back James Bohls leads all rushers in yards with 457 on 82 carries and has eight touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Preston Rex leads all receivers with 33 catches, 382 yards and six touchdowns.

Valencia (7-3) finished the regular season with their 11th Foothill League title after routing West Ranch last week 45-0 in the final league game.

Senior quarterback Ryan Morrison has 2,142 yards and has completed 142-of-262 passes. Senior Jake Santos leads the running game with 501 yards off 102 carries while Mitchell Torres leads all receivers with 42 receptions for 681 yards.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Division 4: Chaparral at Hart

Chaparral (7-3) is coming off a 49-47 win against Great Oak after losing three straight and finished fourth in the Southwestern League.

Senior quarterback Brock White leads in passing with 920 yards, six touchdowns and completed 63-of-119 passes. Sophomore running back Hunter Roddy has 825 yards off of 114 carries and is followed by junior Matthew Majel who has 144 carries for 821 yards. Senior wide receiver Koby Holland leads all Puma receivers with 576 yards and 41 receptions.

Hart (6-4) finished Foothill league play in a three-way tie for second place, leading to a coin toss for placing within the league.

After last week’s loss to Golden Valley, the Indians have something to prove in the first round against the Pumas.

Senior quarterback Zach Johnson has thrown for 2,263 yards on the season, has completed 172-of-295 passes and thrown 21 touchdowns. Senior running back Taden Littleford leads all rushers with 198 carries for 1,135 yards while senior wide receiver Ashton Thomas has 897 yards on 62 receptions.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

Division 7: Quartz Hill at West Ranch

Quartz Hill (5-5) finished third in the Golden League and have lost the last two games to Highland by 50 and Palmdale by 10 points.

The Rebels are led by senior quarterback Bryce Dickson who has completed 72-of-139 passes, has 991 yards and 15 touchdowns. Dickson is also in second in rushing with 294 yards with 69 carries.

Sophomore running back Jared Giles leads Rebel rushers with 305 yards on 51 carries while senior receiver Robert James has 338 yards and 25 receptions.

West Ranch (8-2) started league play undefeated and is coming off two straight losses to Hart and Valencia. The Wildcats were one of the three teams that finished tied for second after Foothill League play finished.

Senior quarterback Walker Eget has 2,448 yards, 30 touchdowns, and has completed 163 of his 276 passes. Senior running back Reiger Burgin leads in rushing with 14 touchdowns and 876 yards off of 155 carries. Senior wide receiver Brandon Wyre comes into the game with 784 yards, seven touchdowns and 42 receptions.

Game will start at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School.

Canyon at Serrano

Canyon (2-8) finished in last place in the Foothill League after not winning any league games this season.

The Cowboys are led by senior quarterback Aydyn Litz who has 1,989 yards for 17 touchdowns and completed 147-of-308 passes. Litz also leads in rushing yards with 655 yards on 95 carries and five rushing touchdowns.

Behind Litz in rushing is sophomore running back Dylan Roof with three touchdowns, 395 yards off of 92 carries. Senior wide receiver Reno Sifuentes leads with 850 yards on 51 receptions and nine touchdowns and is followed by junior Colin Figueroa with 725 yards and 48 catches with six touchdowns.

Serrano (10-0) finished first in the Mojave River League and are coming off a 70-17 win against Sultana High.

Senior quarterback Parker Chaffee completed 62-of-106 passes, has 21 touchdowns and has thrown for 1,359 yards. Diamondback rushers are led by senior Wahkill Sullivan, who has run for 1,162 yards on 129 carries and has rushed in 11 touchdowns. Junior wide receiver JJ Rider leads with 472 yards off of 16 receptions and has five touchdowns.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Serrano High School in Phelan.

Division 14: South at Trinity Classical Academy

South (6-4) finished in third place in the Pioneer League and is coming off of a loss against North.

After their loss to North, the Spartans are coming into the game wanting to turn the tides and shift the momentum in their favor.

Senior quarterback Drew Nash finished the regular season with 2,118 yards, 26 touchdowns and completed 151-of-236 passes. Sophomore Carson Hollandsworth leads the Spartan run game with 500 yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries. Junior wide receiver Bryce Caufield has 643 yards, 36 catches, and eight touchdowns on the season.

Trinity (8-1) finished atop the Academy League after going undefeated in league play and had its only loss on Sept. 27 in overtime against St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy.

Senior Rick Roberts leads in passing with 2,717 yards, 38 touchdowns and completed 190-of-273 passes. Junior Edgar Romero leads all rushers with 364 yards, two touchdowns on 68 carries.

The Knights receivers are led by sophomore AJ Horning, who has 951 yards, 18 touchdowns and 62 receptions. Behind Horning is senior Kyle Fields with 58 catches, 923 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Kickoff is tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School.