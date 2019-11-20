Saugus boys hoops falls to Bishop Montgomery

The Saugus boys basketball team fell 60-52 to Bishop Montgomery in the Ryse Williams Pac Shores Tournament in Redondo on Wednesday.

The Centurions entered halftime trailing by 10 points, but came out of the break hot to go on a 10-0 run and gain a five-point lead to start the fourth quarter.

Bishop Montgomery was held to 39 points by the end of the third quarter, but power forward and Oregon State commit Isaiah Johnson went on a tear to close out the game.

“Bishop put the clamps down and I think their best player took over,” said Saugus coach Alfredo Manzano. “So big time player, going to Oregon State. They had some crucial points down the stretch. Down by six with a few seconds and we fouled and that’s what made it an eight-point game.”

After logging a quadruple-double against South East the night prior in the tournament, Adrian McIntyre once again led all scorers with 22 points.

“Compared to last year, I think he’s in better shape, he’s moving a lot better and he’s making the extra pass which is huge for us,” Manzano said of McIntyre. “The assist are there, the rebounds are there, his all-around game is getting better.”

Nate Perez followed with 13 points. Cameron Nale with next with eight points and added seven rebounds. Manzano added that Nale has become a great complement to McIntyre this season.

“The ball goes to him a lot, he’s making the right reads off the doubles, he’s making great passes of the weak side, so he’s getting those assists out there to (McIntyre) and other guys as well,” Manzano said.

Saugus continues play in the Ryse Williams Pac Shores Tournament tonight against Crenshaw, a team that boasts size and athleticism.

“A lot of size, a lot of speed, a lot of pressure,” Manzano said. “We’ve just got to be the disciplined team and handle the ball, take care of the ball and we should be okay.”