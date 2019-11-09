Thomas Oatway | What’s He Fleeing?

Yesterday (Nov. 5) I awoke and read my Signal as usual with my morning cup of coffee. There I saw the Brian Baker column, which announced his departure from our pleasant city. He is moving to Colorado and strapping on his open-carry weapon. He will be taking his socialized health care coverage (Medicare) and Social Security retirement payments with him. He claims to be fleeing because his daughter and her family have already moved due to the lack of a future here. Sorry about that. And he suggests that his taxes will be reduced, which is likely. He has not indicated the commie oppression that he personally has received here, but did lament the “cesspool of corrupt politics.” One might think he had been living in Trump World.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia