Trinity volleyball falls to Oakwood in CIF-SS championship match

Trinity Classical Academy volleyball was named the runner-up in Division 8 on Saturday night after losing on the road to Oakwood School, 3-1, in North Hollywood in the CIF-Southern Section championship game.

It was the Knights’ first-ever appearance in a CIF-SS title match.

“It’s just a blessing that we were able to make it this far and then the support all around us, like all the people that came out today is amazing because the game is all the way in North Hollywood and we’re all the way from Santa Clarita,” said Tori Fay. “I’m really proud of all the girls. I really think it was a really special year and a special team.”

The Gorillas started strong with a 25-15 win in the first game. Although Oakwood maintained the lead for the entirety of the second game, the Knights (20-10) were able to get within two points of tying it up as Fay bumped the ball over the net to make it 17-15.

Oakwood (17-8) was able to pull off the win, 25-18.

Trinity refocused for Game 3 and was able to overcome a slow start to take the lead from the Gorillas. The Knights were able to gain an edge at 8-7 on an Oakwood committed an error and three kills from Paige Kim.

Nicole Amoroso added another point on an ace, but the Gorillas were able to go on a five-point run to pull ahead 12-11.

“She was making them have to react fast to her serves,” said coach Rebecca Peluffo of Amoroso. “I think she did a great job of spot serving in itself to the girl that we need her to hit to and especially making them pass on the outside.”

The two teams went point-for-point until Amoroso added two points on a bump and an ace to make it 18-16 in the Knights’ favor. Fay was able to put the game away at 25-20 with a kill.

“I was just thinking to myself, I just need to put this away, I’ve gotta do something so that we can just move on,” Fay said. “I didn’t really expect it to go down at first, but I guess it just landed in the perfect spot and I’m just glad it was able to win the game for us.”

Oakwood rebounded in the fourth game and jumped out to a 7-1 lead. Trinity was able to close the gap to 17-11 but never came within striking distance of an advantage.

“I feel like we weren’t there mentally,” Fay said. “Normally our issue is that we’re frantic and it just felt like tonight we weren’t there. We just weren’t playing like us. It wasn’t us.”

Although Trinity lost the match, its postseason continues with the CIF State Regional Tournament. The first round is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Fay said that either way, she’s excited about what the future holds for Trinity volleyball.

“We made it this far and we should try to make it farther next year,” she said. “We’ve never made it past quarterfinals. Now that we broke … that wall, now they can just soar and I think that’ll be really cool to watch.”