West Ranch track’s Solomon Strader commits to Miami

West Ranch’s Solomon Strader announced his commitment to the University of Miami via Twitter on Monday.

“Would like to say thank you to all the wonderful programs that recruited me over the past few months, it was definitely not an easy decision,” Strader said in the tweet. “With that said, I am happy to say I have committed to the University of Miami! Let’s go Hurricanes!”

Strader won the Foothill League title in the 200-meter and 400-meter events in his junior campaign. He finished first in the 400 at the Nike Redondo Invitational, then placed first in the 400 and second in the 200 at the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals.

At the CIF State Championships, he came in third in the 400.