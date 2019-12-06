Bowl for a cause with Bowling for Kids

Bowling fans and their friends have a chance to help out Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the eighth annual Bowling for Kids event, hosted by hospital ambassador Taylor Kellstrom on Sunday at Valencia Lanes.



In the past seven years, Kellstrom has raised almost $40,000 for the hospital, which cares for more than 107,000 infants, children, and young adults a year.



Kellstrom said the hospital is important to him, as he was airlifted there after a bad motocross accident.



“They put me back together again,” Kellstrom said.



This year’s fundraiser will feature some special guests, he added.



“We have some ‘Star Wars’ characters, Darth Vader and Boba Fett, coming to the event to mingle with the bowlers and the children,” Kellstrom said.



As in years past, there’s also expected to be a silent auction and toy-donation center.



Those who want to attend can purchase a lane for up to five bowlers for $110, or an individual ticket for $25. The event is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Valencia Lanes. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search “Bowling for Kids.”