Cats’ girls tennis player McBride stumbles in CIF-SS semifinals

West Ranch girls tennis player and arguably one of the best individual girls singles player to come out of the Santa Clarita Valley, Jordyn McBride’s season came to an end in the CIF-Southern Section individual semifinals on Friday.

Having an unusually tough outing against San Marino High School and the Rio Hondo League’s top singles qualifier Anessa Lee, McBride couldn’t find her rhythm until it was too late in the day to fall: 6-0 and 6-1.

“The girl I played was very consistent, making almost no unforced errors, along with hitting a lot of winners on top of it,” McBride said via text message. “At the very end of the match, I felt like I got into a rhythm, but it was too late into the match and I didn’t have enough time to get on a roll.”

With inclement weather traveling through Southern California on Friday, McBride originally began warming up at the initial site, the Seal Beach Tennis center, but after she slipped and fell on some moisture she notified the staff and all matches were suspended.

“They put us out in the morning at 8:30, but in the warm-ups, I slipped and realized that the whole back of the court was moist and slippery,” McBride said. “They then moved all the players to another site as well.”

The matches were moved to the Lakewood Tennis Center where McBride and the rest of the field completed the semifinals and finals matches.

Once play got underway, McBride tried to get things going offensively, but Lee would quickly flip the script and go on the offensive, forcing McBride to play out of position.

Towards the end of the match, McBride seemed to be finding her spots, but couldn’t close the gap with such a strong offensive player like Lee.

McBride’s Wildcats career comes to an end, but with it, she leaves a long-lasting winning legacy that she hopes the team will continue to carry on, while she begins her NCAA Division 1 collegiate career with the University of San Diego Toreros next year.

“I hope that the team continues to thrive and improve throughout the years,” McBride said. “I hope that the girls coming in can have an awesome experience on the team and make so many fun memories. I also hope that the team right now can always keep in contact with each other and remain friends because we have such a strong bond it really does make our team so special.”