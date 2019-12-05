West Ranch’s Jordyn McBride advances to CIF-SS tennis semifinals

For West Ranch girls tennis player Jordyn McBride, Thursday’s CIF-Southern Section individual quarterfinals were both familiar and new at the same time.

It was her first time in the quarterfinals after making it to the third qualifying round in her freshman year and the Round of 16 her sophomore year.

At the same time, she was surrounded by friends she had made through previous tennis tournaments.

McBride was able to focus on the task at hand when it counted, however, as she beat Kaitlyn Taylor 6-0, 6-4 and Jane Lee 7-6, 6-1 at the Seal Beach Tennis Center to advance to the CIF-SS individual semifinals.

“The atmosphere was fun because I got to see a lot of my friends that I haven’t seen in a while and we all supported each other and cheered each other on in our matches,” McBride said via text message.

“It was a competitive atmosphere but also it’s great how everybody knows each other from other tournaments as well.”

McBride faced one of her toughest opponents in Jane Lee, a sophomore who plays for University.

“The biggest challenge from an opponent that I had to overcome was Jane Lee’s forehand crosscourt,” McBride said. “She hit a lot of winners on her forehand side and I needed to keep it more to her backhand side, which was a struggle during the match.”

For herself, the Wildcats senior focused on volleys and forced herself to approach the net to finish points. By doing this, she was able to put away games at a faster rate.

This season, McBride won her third consecutive Foothill League title in singles. In her four years on varsity, she didn’t lose a single set in a Foothill League regular season play and is headed to the University of San Diego after this season.

But first, she’ll compete in the CIF-SS individual semifinals at Seal Beach Tennis center today at 11 a.m. to continue what’s been an enjoyable tournament experience so far.

“I really enjoy being around people before and after my matches and I learned that I find tournaments so much more fun when there is some social aspect to it,” McBride said. “I guess that’s why I love team tennis so much.”