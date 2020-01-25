Gil Mertz | Democrats Perpetuate Lies

Two total lies that Democrats continue to push are that President Trump said he can do whatever he wants and that Nazis who protested in Charlottesville “were good people.” Both Democrat lies surfaced last week, which need context because a lazy and hopelessly biased media won’t do it. In fact, most in the media have also spread these same lies.

When Trump said, “I can do whatever I want,” he was answering a question about possibly firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and he was constitutionally correct. Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are now deliberately using those same words in their impeachment frenzy. They know their quotes are totally out of context, which is especially disgraceful, even for Democrats.

And then Joe Biden repeated another ugly lie to a black congregation over the weekend about what Trump said in Charlottesville. When Trump said there were good people on both sides, he was clearly referring to what started as a peaceful protest about a statue of Robert E. Lee, as you can see in any transcript or video. Trump specifically said, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”

But Biden and his fellow Democrats (including 90% of the media), only lift out the first statement by Trump and insist he was calling white supremacists “good people.” It’s another example of taking Trump’s words completely out of context. Democrats know this is dishonest, but they don’t care.

Democrats think you’re stupid and that you’ll believe whatever they tell you to believe, even when they have no evidence or witnesses, i.e. Brett Kavanaugh, Russian collusion, and now impeachment. And if you disagree with them, they truly believe it’s because you’re defective, hateful, and evil.

Reason No. 8,399 why I could never be a Democrat.

Gil Mertz

Thousand Oaks