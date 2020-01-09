Rick Herrington named head football coach at Hart

Hart High School announced the hiring of Rick Herrington as the new varsity football coach in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

Herrington has been coaching for 42 years, many of those years at Hart in various positions. Most recently he was the defensive coordinator for his brother and former head coach Mike, who resigned on Dec. 13. This will be Herrington’s first head coaching position at the varsity level.

“Coach Herrington will continue his tremendous passion for winning to the field with the returning group of players from last year,” Hart said in a press release. “However, he specifically wants to improve all levels of the program and make playing football at Hart fun all over again.”

Herrington’s resume at Hart includes six appearances in a CIF-SS championship game 15 Foothill League titles. He has also been teaching special education at the school since 1982.