Trinity boys hoops suffers first Heritage League loss to Valley Torah

The Trinity Classical Academy boys basketball team fell to Valley Torah 43-31 in a Heritage League contest at The Master’s University on Monday.

Trinity (7-3 overall, 3-1 Heritage League), the No. 4 ranked team in CIF-Southern Section Division 5A, entered the game on a two-game winning streak defeating its opponents by double-digits, but quickly found out this game won’t be as easy.

Turning the ball over on back-to-back possessions to begin the game, the Knights fell into a 5-0 deficit on a 3-point shot and a breakaway layup.

The Wolfpack made things hard for the home team by playing aggressive man-to-man defense and contesting every shot and pass the Knights attempted.

Kyle Fields stopped the Valley Torah run with a jumper in the lane for Trinity’s first points to make it 7-2 Valley Torah with 3:35 left in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, the Knights trailed 14-4.

Opening the second frame with a determined look, the Knights offense began to operate more fluidly moving the ball around the perimeter to get better shots.

Trinity sophomore Nathan Thomas made an impact on the defensive end with a big block to jumpstart the offense on a fastbreak and on the following possession Thomas took it in himself to cut into the visitors’ lead and get within eight points, down 20-12 with under 3:30 left in the first half.

Before the end of the half, Fields hit a corner 3, but Valley Torah (14-1, 7-0 Heritage League) responded with a jumper in the lane to enter the half up by nine points.

Kyle Fields led the team in scoring with five points, three rebounds, two assists and a block and Will Yumbar followed with four points, two rebounds, two steals and a block at the half.

Nathan Thomas had two points, two steals, a rebound and a block at the end of the first half.