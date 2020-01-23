Trinity girls hoops extends win streak against Lancaster Baptist

Trinity Classical Academy girls basketball extended its win streak to 11 on Thursday night after it beat Lancaster Baptist 59-24 at Rio Norte Junior High.

The Knights held the Eagles to six points in the first half.

“We’ve been matching up and so we just we feel like we can defend anyone,” said coach Daniel Hebert. “So we just kind of matched up against them and we’ve done it the last couple games and people have trouble scoring on us.”

Hebert added that the team is finally starting to get into a rhythm. Many of the team’s basketball players are volleyball players, and since the Knights’ playoff season ended on Nov. 14, it was nearly impossible to get all the players at practice before basketball season began on Nov. 19.

Trinity has developed scoring depth with players like Lily Caddow, Trinity Towns, Katie Brown and Riley Spector likely to score nearly 20 points on any given night.

“We got it all spread out and they do all of it in different ways,” Hebert said. “Lily can score from anywhere, ‘Trin’ is amazing at driving to the basket. Riley is really good in transition and Katie is good down low.”

Brown had a breakout night against Lancaster Baptist in Hebert’s eyes, getting to the post and scoring when she had to. She finished the game with a double-double with 16 points, 16 rebounds and also had four blocks.

“She would get the ball and go to work in the post,” Hebert said. “It was cool to see her come into her own and do what she’s capable of doing with confidence. We’re really happy for her and the improvement that’s made and she’s ready to continue to break out.”

Caddow also added 21 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and five assists. Towns chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and five assists.

The Knights are preparing for a tough stretch next week as they face crosstown rival Santa Clarita Christian School and Faith Baptist, which is currently second in the Heritage League standings behind Trinity.

“We prepare for that all year long and we’re not worried about it,” Hebert said. “We’re going to come ready to play and take care of business.”

Before those two opponents, the Knights play Lancaster Baptist again tonight at Lancaster Baptist at 5:30 p.m. and Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Valencia High School.