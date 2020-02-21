2020 basketball teams setting standard for Trinity Classical Academy

This season, Trinity Classical Academy’s basketball programs have been tied for the deepest playoff runs out of any team in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The girls team reached the CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals, as did Saugus High School. And after Friday night, the boys team has reached the CIF-SS finals, along with Santa Clarita Christian School.

With the lengthy seasons that both the girls and the boys teams have had this year, is it safe to call Trinity a basketball school?

“I would say so now, absolutely,” said Knights boys basketball senior Kyle Fields. “Absolutely. I think both of our teams, they have really grown together, they’re bond is just it’s been so strong this year.”

Granted, that opinion comes from someone who just punched his ticket to the CIF-SS Division 5A after Trinity beat Sierra Vista on Friday, 54-46, but there could be some truth to it.

The Knights’ girls team was the undefeated Heritage League champion and was on a 17-game win streak before it lost to San Bernardino 61-54 in the Division 5AA tournament on Wednesday.

The boys team came in second in the Heritage League this season behind Valley Torah and went 9-3 in league play. They’ve won eight of the last nine games — their only loss coming to Division 2AA finalist SCCS.

“I’m really excited for them,” said Trinity girls basketball player Trinity Towns. “Just to see where they’re going and how far they’re going to get and I know my season is over but to be here and cheer for them is so much fun.”

Towns wasn’t the only one who showed up at Castaic High School to support the Trinity boys team. The whole girls basketball team arrived with signs after giving the boys players treats earlier in the school day.

The support the girls team shows the boys team is reciprocated. Throughout the girls basketball season, the boys team was always in the stands cheering.

“They always show up for our games,” Towns said. “It’s just really fun to be able to support each other. At most schools, more people show up for the boys basketball games than the girls, but (here) it’s everyone comes together and we support each other.”

Putting bodies in the stands can be hard for Trinity not because they don’t have good teams, but there’s just not a lot of people to put in the stands.

In grades K-12, Trinity had a total enrollment of 560 for the 2018-19 school year. In the rhetoric school, which is just 9-12, there were 184 students.

The Knights also play at an assortment of gyms, since there is no basketball gym at the Trinity Classical Academy school itself. Although the Knights’ crowd isn’t the biggest, it’s one of the most loyal. And that in itself creates somewhat of a homecourt advantage.

“Our fans are what makes it a homecourt advantage,” Fields said. “Because we don’t have a home at also makes things easier. So when we’re on the road, it’s like nothing ever changes.”

So with a loyal fanbase and a standard of success for both the boys and girls teams, the question is posed again. Is Trinity a basketball school?

With a volleyball team that also made the CIF-Southern Section championships in the fall, it may be fairer to say Trinity Classical Academy sets a standard for all-around athletic success.