Alex Sokolow | Stop Deficit Spending

If we don’t do something about the deficit and the inflationary money printing, the stock market might crash to 20% of its current value, for several years. We can raise $1.4 trillion more from the wealthiest 10% of the population, for one year, while still leaving them with at least 20% of their remaining income after state and federal taxes.

We should urge our elected officials to do so; and when they leave office, we should urge their successors to do so.

Alex Sokolow

Santa Monica