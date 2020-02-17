Foothill League baseball teams start seasons off with a bang

By Signal Staff

Valencia baseball beat Burbank, 15-1, on its Opening Day on Saturday.

Ryan Kysar picked up the win on the mound after recording 10 strikeouts and giving up one hit in five innings.

Mitchell Torres went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three home runs and Jakob Marquez was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Steven Gonzalez hit 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Grant Weiss was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sean Ogrin was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Brock Kleszcz went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Golden Valley 5, Westchester 4

Joe Behan led the Grizzlies on Saturday as the leadoff hitter, going 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and two RBIs. Gabriel Montiel was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Dylan and Deryk Engbrecht each logged one RBI apiece.

Dylan Engbrecht pitched four innings, striking out six batters and giving up two hits.

Hart 11, La Canada 10

The Indians rattled off six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat La Canada on Saturday. Sophomore Matt Quintanar won the game with a walk-off single.

Malachi Soqui and Tyler Vannix each hit two-run doubles in the seventh to help fuel the comeback.

Quintanar and Isaac Kim each had three hits, while Soqui and Jackson Dow chipped in three RBIs. Will Johnson also had two hits.

JV

Saugus 3, Santa Barbara 2

Casey Best picked up two hits with an RBI. Joey Cordola had two hits and Russell Burke added one RBI. Logan Stanley pitched five innings and recorded five strikeouts.