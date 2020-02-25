Hart baseball comeback in Easton Championship Game halted by Thousand Oaks

Hart baseball fell short of winning the Easton Tournament after falling to Thousand Oaks in a 9-2 outing at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys.

“We would have rather gone out a little better than that,” said Hart head coach James Ozella. “Give Thousand Oaks some credit, though.”

The Indians (4-1) had a chance to flip the script on the Lancers in the fifth inning. Down 4-1, Hart drove in another run to bring the game within two runs. Matt Quintanar came up to bat with two runners in scoring position.

Quintanar was unable to capitalize on the situation to give the Indians their first lead of the night. With two outs, a hard grounder ended Hart’s comeback attempt.

“After that, we kind of broke down a little bit,” Ozella said. “We used a couple of pitchers that we used yesterday. (Thousand Oaks) hit some balls through some holes and drove in some runs. I thought our guys pitched well near the end, but Thousand Oaks swung well.”

To make matters worse, the Lancers turned around and tacked on another five runs in the bottom of the inning to ice the game and extend their lead to seven runs.

Hart will return to the diamond Saturday for a double-header against Newbury Park. First pitch is at 10:00 a.m. at Hart High School.