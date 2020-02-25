Phyllis A. McKenna | Facts Get in Way of Impeachment

Re: Letters, Lois Eisenberg, Feb. 11.

Once again, Lois skips over the facts. There were 18 witnesses called by the House and they gave President Trump no due process. Republicans were not allowed to call any witnesses and the questioning of those witnesses was limited by Rep. Adam Schiff.

It was the job of the House to call all witnesses, not the Senate. You do not come to a trial unprepared, saying by the way, we now need to call more witnesses in addition to the 18 we already called. These 18 witnesses could not name one fact that was an impeachable offense. Everything was just hearsay. Trump was acquitted because the House could not prove there were any impeachable acts.

What was unconstitutional were the two articles of impeachment filed in the Democrats’ ongoing attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election. They failed again. Democrats could have called John Bolton as a witness but they were too much in a hurry to impeach the president. Then they waited about a month to deliver the articles to the Senate. Facts do get in the way sometimes.

Phyllis A. McKenna

Stevenson Ranch