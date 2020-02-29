Raspberry Goodness from Morning to Night

From breakfasts to salads, desserts and beyond, fruit is unique in its ability to add both flavor and nutrition to family-favorite dishes. As you look for ways to incorporate produce in your family’s recipes, consider an option with a sweet-tart flavor and eye-catching color: red raspberries.

In the cool, marine climate of the Pacific North­west, Washington state produces approxi­mately

90% of the nation’s frozen red raspberry crop. Picked at the peak of ripeness and frozen within hours of being harvested, flavor and nutrition are locked in to offer convenience and consistent quality out of the freezer section at most grocery stores, perfect for better-for-you desserts .

With a distinct flavor that works well in dishes from sweet to savory, red raspberries can add bright flavor and balance to recipes ranging from salads like Spinach and Frisee Salad with Raspberry Pickled Onions and Raspberry Vinaigrette to a morning meal such as this Raspberry Coconut Smoothie Bowl. Plus, 1 cup of the flavorful red fruit includes just 80 calories and contains 6 grams of fiber while providing 28% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant. (Family Features)

Raspberry Coconut

Smoothie Bowl

Servings: 2

2 cups frozen raspberries

1 large frozen banana

2/3 cup light coconut milk

1 tablespoon chia seeds

Toppings (optional)

shredded coconut, shaved dark chocolate, hazelnuts, chia seeds, edible flowers

In blender, puree raspberries, banana, coconut milk and chia seeds until smooth. Mixture will be thick; ingredients may need pushed down to get blender going. If necessary, add more coconut milk.

Pour into two bowls. Garnish each with shredded coconut, shaved dark chocolate, hazelnuts, chia seeds and edible flowers, if desired.

Spinach and Frisee Salad with Raspberry Pickled Onions

and Raspberry Vinaigrette

Servings: 4

Raspberry Vinegar

1 cup frozen raspberries

2 cups vinegar

Raspberry Pickled Onions

1/2 cup Raspberry Vinegar

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 pound sweet onions, peeled and julienned

1 cup frozen raspberries, partially thawed

Raspberry Vinaigrette

1 cup Raspberry Vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh shallot, peeled and minced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup olive oil

Spinach and Frisee Salad

8 ounces baby spinach, cleaned and dried

8 ounces frisee lettuce, cleaned, dried and torn

2 ounces Raspberry Vinaigrette

6 ounces Raspberry Pickled Onions

2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

2 ounces almonds, slivered and toasted

To make Raspberry Vinegar: In clean glass container, combine frozen raspberries and vinegar;

cover tightly. Refrigerate 3-7 days prior to use.

Pour vinegar through fine strainer or cheesecloth-lined strainer into clean glass container. Cover container tightly and store in refrigerator. Discard raspberries.

To make Raspberry Pickled Onions: In medium, non-reactive container, combine Raspberry Vinegar, oil, sugar and salt. Stir to dissolve sugar. Add onions and raspberries. Toss well to blend and coat onions.

To make Raspberry Vinaigrette: In blender, combine Raspberry Vinegar, shallot, Dijon mustard, honey and salt. With motor running, slowly add oil in steady stream. Reserve remaining Raspberry Vinegar.

Once blended, pour Raspberry Vinaigrette into clean, non-reactive container; cover and reserve in refrigerator until ready to use.

To make Spinach and Frisee Salad: In medium mixing bowl, combine spinach and lettuce. Add Raspberry Vinaigrette and toss well to coat.

Plate 4 ounces mixed greens.

Top mixed greens with 1 1/2 ounces Raspberry Pickled Onions, 1/2 ounce feta cheese crumbles and 1/2 ounce toasted almonds. Repeat with remaining greens, Raspberry Pickled Onions, feta cheese crumbles and toasted almonds.

