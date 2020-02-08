Water heater leak, single clay roof tile repair

By Robert Lamoureux, Signal Contributing Writer

Water heater leak

Hi Robert,

I discovered my 50-gallon gas water heater sprang a major leak at the bottom last Friday evening.

My kids are grown and I no longer own a large vehicle to transport a new water heater, so I called around about getting one delivered. The quickest I could get one delivered was in three days.

So I called a licensed plumber that we had previously used for repairs and he said he could install a new replacement on Saturday for a set fee. We agreed to go ahead and let him do it.

The new unit was installed Saturday afternoon and so far is working fine. However, after it was installed, my wife’s relative mentioned we should check if we need a low NOx water heater.

I did some research on the internet and confirmed that our zip code is within SCAQMD jurisdiction and per SCAMQD Rule 1121 available online at https://www.arb.ca.gov/DRDB/SC/CURHTML/R1121.HTM it contains the quote below.

I checked the label on the front of the new water heater to find out the model number, i.e., Bradford White Model No. RG250T6N, and it clearly states on the label “does not comply w/jurisdictions having 10 ng/J NOx REGS”.

Per the quoted language below, as the installer, it would appear the plumber has some responsibility in complying with the rule. I like my plumber, and as I said, the unit is currently working fine. However, I am planning on retiring in the next two to three years and am concerned that this infraction may be discovered when I try to sell my house.

I would appreciate your advice on this matter.

– Sincerely, Tom D.

Tom,

Thank you for being a reader.

This is a tricky situation being that you purchased your own equipment. My best advice to you would be for you to reach out to this plumber, especially since you’ve already got a working relationship with him, and talk to him about it.

There is no absolute in this situation, so do your best to communicate and see where you end up.

Best of luck to you, and for all of the readers, I recommend that when you are having a contractor do work on your property, have them supply all equipment/supplies, that way they are responsible for the entire job. Always remember too, be sure to work only with a licensed and insured contractor.

Clay roof tile

Hello Robert,

This is the first time I have emailed you but I’ve read your columns in The Signal for many years before you took a hiatus from them (which was too long). I am so glad your column is back in The Signal.

I learn something new every time I read your column … if only I could remember all that I read. So, thank you for educating and helping us homeowners.

I have a question which I don’t recall seeing in your column. I have to replace one clay roof tile. Is there a local place where I can buy only one piece?

It looks like a wavy tile and I can take a picture if that would help. Also, approximately how much would that cost?

Thank you for your time. Have a nice week.

– Carolyn

Carolyn,

Thank you for being a loyal reader. Please forward an address and our office will send you a coffee mug from IMS/The Signal. I’ve sent the recommendation privately. Good luck to you.

Pool issues

Robert,

We have an irregularly-shaped pool. For some time now, either the pool has been sinking or the surrounding materials have been rising, presumably pushed up by roots although the trees are not particularly large.

Short of undertaking major surgery, my pool man suggests I should cut a sleeve, say max one-half inch, between the pool and the surrounding materials, and fill that with some weatherproof elastic emulsion. This would prevent further cracking.

What do you think?

– Patrick D., Stevenson Ranch

Patrick,

The broken piece in the photo is typically due to improper compaction under the concrete. Concrete is brittle and when load is applied to it with no support, this is what happens.

You can form, pin (pinning is coring and installing a couple pieces rebar in the good area) and pour a new piece back in place after you install new dirt and compact it well. Good luck with this project.

