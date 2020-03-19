Hart football alumnus Matt Moore still a free agent

The Kansas City Chiefs signed backup quarterback Chad Henne to a two-year deal, signaling the end of Hart High School alumnus Matt Moore’s run with the team.

Both quarterbacks were set to enter free agency in 2020, meaning that Kansas City’s staff had a tough decision ahead of it, something Chiefs GM Brett Veach talked about at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“We’ve been blessed and fortunate to have two veteran guys that just did a tremendous job,” Veach told chiefswire.usatoday.com. “Chad (Henne) got hurt. And Matt (Moore) came out of retirement and played really good football for us in that Minnesota game that we won in the middle of the season. It was a big deal.

“We actually have two meetings scheduled with both their representatives this week as well. We’ll see how that goes, but I anticipate one of those guys being back and we’ll have to work through the dialogue with both their agents and see what makes sense for them and us.”

In his past two seasons in Kansas City, Henne played in one game and was 2-for-3 for 29 yards.

After playing with the Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins, Moore was released in 2017. He signed with the Chiefs in 2019 to back up starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and threw his first touchdown pass on Oct. 17.

More bad news came for Moore’s NFL career on Thursday when backup quarterback Colt McCoy signed with the New York Giants, an NFL team that previously was in need of a veteran presence.

Prior to joining Kansas City, Moore was slated to become an assistant coach for the Hart varsity football team, which recently named Rick Herrington as its new head coach.