Kay Vestal | Shameful Acts by Democrat Leaders

Editor’s note: The following letter was submitted before the COVID-19 relief bill was signed.

The relief bill will go through with some of the requests that have been made by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer (who never saw a camera he didn’t like). These two should go to jail for what they have done, holding this bill for the crap they insist must be in the bill. I for one will never be able to go to the Kenney Center for performing arts nor will half the country, but we will see Nancy sitting there with a smile on her face $35 million later. JFK would not be smiling. He would want this money to go to the people who need this money to eat and small business that want to continue in business. My grandfather worked very hard for the Democrat Party in Minnesota. If he were alive today he would not have any part of it, nor will I.

Kay Vestal

Canyon Country