Hilmar Rosenast | Can We Do it Alone?

Throughout history, man has defied God and done what pleases man. When all goes well, God is not wanted; when things go contrary to man’s wants, we ask God why he could let such things happen!

Over the last century, man has experienced two world wars, multiple regional and local wars and gradually eliminated the law of God with worldly laws in blatant contrast to the commandments of God.

We have banned God from all public places and schools. We have politicians who claim to be religious but at the same time advocate and promote intrinsic evils.

And now, we have the coronavirus and are desperately doing all we can to halt the spread of the disease and its mortality rate.

I pray there will be soon a successful end of the pandemic.

However, I can’t help but think of the Israelites on their way to the Promised Land. They complained to God and Moses, “Why have you brought us up from Egypt to die in the desert?… We are disgusted with this wretched food!” In punishment the Lord sent among the people saraph serpents, which bit the people so that many of them died. Then the people came to Moses and said: “We have sinned in complaining against the Lord and you. Pray the Lord to take the serpents away from us.”

God relented and had Moses mount a bronze serpent, and everyone bit by the snake and who would look at the snake would live.

Think about it. If everyone would look with faith at the cross, would God not relent and help us all during this time of crisis? Or do we still think we can do all on our own without the help of the almighty, our creator and without whom we cannot exist?

Hilmar Rosenast

Valencia