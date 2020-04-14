Lois Eisenberg | Caught Flat-Footed

Our lives will be altered forever.

We will see people hoarding and fighting over toilet paper, etc.

We need ethical, honorable, moral people with integrity to be elected to office to overcome the path to doom that we surely are having now with this horrible man in the White House and his horrible enabling puppets.

We need people who recognize that climate change or global warming is our next doomsday as well as (our need for) health care for all.

If the COVID-19 doesn’t get you, global warming will, and if health care for all is not passed that is another doomsday around the corner.

We Americans have been caught flat-footed with embarrassment.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia