George V. Aliano | Garcia Is Highly Qualified

My wife and I have been residents of this valley for nearly 50 years. I am a U.S. Army veteran, I have served on the William S. Hart Union High School District Personnel Commission and the Hart District board of trustees. I am a retired captain from the Los Angeles Police Department, and served as a commissioner on the L.A. Fire and Police Pension Commission for 18 years.

I fully support the candidacy of Mike Garcia to be my representative for the 25th Congressional District. I believe he is the kind of person who keeps his word, the kind of individual I would want representing me in Congress. He’s served our country in the military and now he wants to serve us at the federal level in Congress. He is honest and trustworthy and he is highly qualified for this position. I trust him to fulfill his responsibilities in representing our district and strongly encourage you to give him your vote.

George V. Aliano

Santa Clarita