Hair color tips and tricks for the best color results

Hair coloring serves various purposes. Some women use differently hued tresses to make dramatic statements, while others want to conceal some gray hairs. Still, some appreciate how hair color can plump up hair follicles and contribute to fullness.

According to Fash, a company that connects millions of customers to the best local professionals, salon coloring and highlights cost between $60 and $150 on average. Boxed color kits can cost anywhere from $6 to $15.

With so much coloring going on, it can be helpful to learn the basics and some coloring tips and techniques to improve the appearance and health of your hair.

Color results will vary from the box model.

At-home color kits only reflect the color on the box if you have never before dyed your hair and if your hair is lighter than the color on the box. Hair that has already been dyed may turn up a different shade.

Beware of “hot roots.”

People who regularly touch up their hair to combat roots or new gray growth may end up with “hot roots.” This happens when the scalp glows brighter and reflects a warmer tone than the rest of the hair since it is virgin hair and reacts differently to the lift and deposit of color. In general, using a color that’s the same level or darker than existing color-treated hair can help women avoid hot roots.

Save major color changes for the salon.

One of the biggest mistakes people who dye their hair at home make is trying a dramatic transition on their own. Celebrity colorist Kari Hill advises women to stay within two shades, lighter or darker, of their current color when dabbling at home. More dramatic shifts require multiple processes that are best left to professional colorists.

Try a balayage technique.

Many women extend time between salon visits by investing in balayage instead of traditional highlights. This technique does not usually go all the way to the root of the hair, making it appear more natural as hair grows out. Ombre techniques also can help camouflage root growth.

Invest in a sulfate-free shampoo. After dying, sulfate-free products can help extend the life of the color.

Many women color their hair. Learning the right techniques and employing some helpful hints can improve the end result. (MC)