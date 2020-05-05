Steve Petzold | Garcia Has Earned His Wings

This voter will casting his ballot for Mike Garcia before May 12.

It makes no sense to vote for Christy Smith and vacate our representation in California’s 38th Assembly District for the next six months.

Mike Garcia will support the efforts of President Donald J. Trump to rebuild the American economy.

Why give Nancy Pelosi another team member to obstruct economic growth?

Let’s see what happens between now and November.

Creating another vacancy in a legislative body during this critical time would be a huge mistake.

Up, up, and away. Let’s fly with Mike Garcia. Mike has earned his wings.

God bless the Santa Clarita Valley!

Steve Petzold

Santa Clarita