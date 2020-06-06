Find inspiration in award-winning home design

Award-winning renovation projects aren’t just a way to identify top-notch contractors, they’re a chance for homeowners to gather ideas and learn from other home improvement success stories.

One such source of inspiration is the National Contractor of the Year (CotY) Award Winners who are honored each year by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

A panel of industry experts anonymously selected winners based on the functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation and degree of difficulty of their projects.

Exterior under $50,000

The clients wanted to move the side entrance of this home to its original location in the front. City approval was contingent on returning specific historic architectural details, including replacing the brick columns with historically accurate wood columns and installing doors and windows more in line with the 1910 era when the house was built.

“In New Orleans, we are very sensitive to preserving the historic character of our houses, so this was an important goal for both the homeowners and the city,” said Chris Kornman of Entablature, LLC in New Orleans.

“We learned that history often directs the design down a path the owner may not have been considering.”

Addition $100,000-$250,000

Ultimately, this two-story addition included a sunroom and a second-floor master bedroom and bathroom.

However, due to problems with a previous contractor, structural issues with the existing framing needed correcting first. The result was an open living space and new 870-square-foot master suite upstairs.

“This project taught me that customers are looking not only for a skilled contractor, but one that will listen, understand and empathize with them,” said Allen Deuschle with Kansas City Remodel & Handyman Allen LLC in Overland Park, Kansas. “I spent extra hours prior to a signed contract listening to their needs, ideas, offering suggestions and assessing unresolved issues.”

To view more images of the 2020 residential project winners, visit nari.org. (Family Features)