Dennis Nobile | Brains the Size of Bugs

Seventy-five years ago, six Marines raised the American flag on a mountain during the battle of Iwo Jima. Three of the six were killed on the island and more Marines had died taking the flag up the mountain.

This Fourth of July, I was really upset to see ungrateful American haters, in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., not Iran, burn our flag while other idiots cheered. These “protesters” are lucky there were no former Marines around. I would say the flag burners’ brains are the size of lady bugs, but in California you can’t say “lady,” just bugs.

Dennis Nobile

Valencia