Randi Kay | A Few Mask Tips and Reminders

This is just an update and a few suggestions regarding mask wearing. It is great to see the majority of residents of our community wearing masks.

While cloth and surgical masks offer little protection against the virus, to provide any level of protection they must cover the mouth and nose. The edges of the mask should fit snugly to the sides of your face to prevent air from getting inside. If you are fortunate enough to have a mask with a filter pocket, you can trim a blue medical mask and tuck it inside the cloth mask for an extra couple of barrier layers. If the elastic behind your ears gets stretched or wears out, you can tie a knot in the elastic to make the elastic shorter. If that doesn’t work, cut off the elastic and use elastic hair ties instead. You can sew them onto the mask or use a couple of small safety pins to secure them.

Wash your cloth masks often. I tried several mask patterns and the best fit was the Mimi G. pattern. Instead of spending a lot of time making ties, I extend the sides slightly and use one shoelace as a tie. I slip the lace through the little tunnels at the sides of the mask. This mask fits well, is comfortable, and easy to wear all day. It will not fall down and has excellent coverage. The owner of the pattern has provided it for free on the internet. The mask is easy to make with a sewing machine and you can use all kinds of nice fabrics.

Take care and let’s all play our part in keeping our neighbors and families healthy.

Randi Kay

Saugus