Charles Hoover | Who’s Bearing the Brunt of Pandemic?

The Republicans have revealed their true colors. They are willing to give billions to corporations, and therefore to the elite 1%, but want to slash support to average Americans who are bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

I ask that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Brad Sherman:

1) Refuse to reduce the weekly $600 unemployment support, and,

2) Refuse to grant coronavirus liability immunity to corporations or individuals who are sued over lax protocols to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

There can be no negotiation with the Republican thieves who are stealing taxpayer dollars and transferring them to the wealthy. We are seeing massive wealth transfers already as the rich and powerful leverage their influence to benefit themselves over the urgent needs of average Americans.

We progressives are watching and will remember who supports progressive platforms and who does not.

Charles Hoover

Encino