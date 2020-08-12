Jim Horton | Bureaucrats Gone Wild?

Letters to the Editor
In this morning’s paper (Aug. 5), Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda had a nice article on all our parks here in Santa Clarita. He pointed out all the amenities that our parks offer, among those the baseball diamonds.

This morning, on my walk, I passed one of our Valencia parks and saw that some genius had, with a forklift or some such, put a concrete picnic table on the pitcher’s mound, thus closing the field.

I don’t think that the situation is so dire that people have to be forcibly blocked from using one of our city facilities. This appears to be a tactic that was called for in the Portland, Oregon, riots, not here in Valencia. 

Has some bureaucrat gone crazy?

Jim Horton

Valencia

Signal Contributor

