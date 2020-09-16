Beverley Scott | Trump’s Accomplishments, Listed

Part 1 of 3:

A friend asked me what President Donald Trump has done for America. With the help of a Republican Senate, he’s done so much, and in so many areas, I decided to make a list. Just imagine what he could accomplish with a Republican House as well!

All aspects of our economy have fallen sharply since our economy was, and in some cases still is, in lockdown, due to the coronavirus. It seems to me the only reason our country has been able to survive such drastic measures for the past six months is because our economy was so strong prior to the pandemic.

Therefore, I will attempt to list some of the accomplishments of the Trump administration prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please bear in mind that my intention is not so sow division, or create controversy, but to present the facts and let you decide whether he has been working for you, and for America, the country that MOST of us sill love.

He’s done more than any other president in history, and all the while being the object of dishonest reporting and unprecedented relentless, ongoing attacks by the far left and their extension in the mainstream media. He’s been thoroughly investigated by five different entities during the past three and a half years. All turned up nothing. First it was two and one-half years of the made-up Russian collusion, which was a tremendous waste of time and money. The Mueller report alone cost $35 million of taxpayer money. Turned out it was actually Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party who colluded with the Russians, not Trump. Then it was the Ukraine congratulatory phone call turned into another ridiculous hoax and a baseless impeachment. But the cost of such actions goes far beyond just time and money – they jeopardize our very republic. They’ve been trying to remove Trump from office since he was inaugurated, and before. Instead of carrying on the business of the country and their constituents, their sole focus has been on the removal of the duly elected president through totally false, made-up accusations, not anything illegal that he has actually done. He’s like the dam holding back the flood waters and they are obviously very threatened by him.

The following figures are mostly taken from the Bureau of Labor Statistics as of January, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and FactCheck.org:

Created 6.7 million jobs. The delegate to the Republican National Convention from Iowa said that when Trump took office, he had 400 employees and today he has 4,000.

Created and/or brought back home 487,000 manufacturing jobs.

The gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2018 was at 4.2%. In 2016 it was 1.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 48.7% under Trump. It has hit record highs more than 100 times since Trump took office. In 2016 the market was at 19,763. The highest-ever closing record was set on Feb. 12 at 29,551.

Record-low unemployment at 3.5%, a 50-year low. It was 4.7% when Trump took office. All-time best ever for Blacks, Hispanics and women. The number of unemployed veterans has been reduced by 40% under Trump. In 2008, unemployment was 9.9%. During the Great Depression, it was 25%.

Seven million people came off food stamps, down 14.8%.

The median household income is up 2.3%. Consumer confidence in the economy has risen.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is the first major tax reform signed in 30 years.

Rolled back unnecessary job-killing regulations.

More than 20 American hostages being held as prisoners in other countries have been brought home.

Negotiated with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries to slow the migrant caravans.

Stood up to socialism and communism in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Appointed Ric Grenell, who is openly gay, as ambassador to Germany, and instructed him to lead an initiative to decriminalize homosexuality across the globe.

With regard to the recent tearing down and dismantling of statues across the country, he says that we should be building on our heritage, not tearing it down.

He totally supports law enforcement while calling for meaningful police reform. He has encouraged the police to adopt the highest professional standards and deliver a future of safety and security to Americans of every race, religion, color and creed. By executive order, he has created a federal database of police officers with a history of using excessive force.

Established Operation Legend on July 8, in response to the violent crime wave surge, aka “peaceful protests,” taking place in many major cities. Operation Legend is named after LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old murder victim who was shot in the face while sleeping in his own bed in Kansas City on June 29. More than 1,000 federal law enforcement officers have been dispatched to assist state and local law enforcement officers to quell the violence.

At the behest of Trump, the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to a peace agreement, or the Abraham Accord, on Aug. 13.

Beverley Scott

Valencia