Elena Wisner | Ken Dean Truly Cares

I wanted to just take a moment to say a little something about Kenneth Dean, who is running for City Council. I have known Ken for more than 30 years. I want to talk straight from the heart about Ken, the person. Ken is a family friend and neighbor, whom we love and respect dearly. If you want someone who truly cares and is passionate about our wonderful city of Santa Clarita, Ken Dean is the one you want. Plain and simple, Ken loves this city and I know he will work hard for the citizens of Santa Clarita. You can count that he will do what he can to protect and maintain the quality of life of our residents. Vote Ken Dean for City Council – he truly cares! Believe me I know!

Elena Wisner

Santa Clarita