Norma Lindemann | Freedom vs. Responsibility

I recently heard a TV host remark, with freedom comes responsibility.

This struck me as being so very relevant at this time. We are blessed in this country to have the First Amendment guaranteeing our freedoms.

The First Amendment, however, does not say that we have the right to exercise our freedoms at the expense of others. I cannot imagine that this was the intent of the founding fathers.

Sadly this self-centeredness of present-day humans has created chaos and division in our country. Division between those who would only satisfy their wants and desires and those who are trying to preserve life. I shudder to think what the outcome will be if we persist in this way of life.

I think we forget how precious life is. It is a gift to us and as the guardians of life we need to do everything we can to keep it safe. My individual rights cannot and should not impact the well-being of others. Until we become a more altruistic society it may be necessary for us to experience even more drastic measures. This crisis has truly shown us the condition of society.

There is a better way. There is no such thing as absolute freedom. We all have responsibility to do no harm and if that means that we have to curtail some of our desires, so be it.

My husband grew up in a war-torn country where the greatest way to survive was looking out for each other.

I grew up in a time where sharing with our neighbors was a part of everyday life, because no one had much of anything. Hardship is a whetstone and shapes our character, but the shape it takes is up to us. I pray we will all emerge from this time as better people.

Norma Lindemann

Newhall